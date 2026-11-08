In Seoul, South Korea, a man in his 40s suffered burns to more than 60% of his body after falling into a pit that formed following the rupture of an underground heating pipe. According to local media reports cited by Korea Herald, he is in critical condition in an intensive care unit.

Accident near a residential complex

The incident occurred at around 1:00 a.m. on Saturday on a road near a residential complex in Magok-dong, Gangseo-gu district in western Seoul. The pipe ruptured the previous day at 20:18, after which repair work was carried out at the site. The section of road was cordoned off.

Surveillance camera footage shows the man approaching the accident site, stepping over the rope barrier and heading toward a pedestrian crossing. Shortly afterward, he disappeared into the sinkhole. The footage also shows steam above the damaged section of road, a toppled traffic light, repair workers and equipment.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Safety measures under review

Local media reported that the man suffered second- and third-degree burns. An employee of Seoul Energy Corp. also suffered burns after stepping into a pool of hot water while inspecting the accident site.

Authorities are checking whether appropriate safety measures were taken to prevent people from entering the cordoned-off area during the repair work. As a result of the rupture, 8,965 households nearby were left without heating or hot water.

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