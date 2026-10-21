In South Korea, Seoul police referred eight people to prosecutors without detention in a case involving a prostitution network in the Gangnam district. According to law enforcement, one of the two uncovered operations arranged more than 2,800 appointments over 44 days and earned at least 574 million won, or about $434,000.

As Korea Herald reports, those referred to prosecutors include three alleged business operators, a manager, two women and two men suspected of involvement in prostitution.

33 apartments used to provide services

According to police, the group used 33 studio apartments in the Nonhyeon-dong and Yeoksam-dong neighborhoods of Gangnam. The services were advertised online and through Telegram channels, disguised as Swedish massage and similar procedures.

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Potential clients were asked to verify their identity through mobile phones registered in their own names. They were then checked against a database that, according to investigators, was used by similar establishments to identify people considered suspicious.

Investigation continues

For the second uncovered operation, the number of appointments and funds received could not be determined because the suspects, according to police, destroyed evidence. The investigation began after a report received in November 2025. The operators and their alleged accomplices were identified through an analysis of phone connections, surveillance camera footage and covert surveillance.

The three alleged operators are accused of organizing prostitution for profit. This crime in South Korea is punishable by up to seven years in prison or a fine of up to 70 million won. Police said they would continue checking other possible participants in the case.

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