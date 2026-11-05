Ninth China International Import Expo opens in Shanghai — ECNS

The ninth China International Import Expo (CIIE) opened in Shanghai, China, on Thursday, November 5, 2026. This was reported by ECNS. The exhibition will run through November 10 inclusive.

Foreign exhibitors

According to ECNS, this year's CIIE has attracted 4,142 foreign exhibitors. This figure refers to participants from abroad taking part in the ninth exhibition. The total exhibition area exceeds 440,000 square meters.

The figures cited in the report characterize this year's event in Shanghai. The exhibition began on November 5 and will end on November 10, in line with the schedule announced by the organizers.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

More than 480 premieres

More than 480 exhibits at the CIIE are set to make their debut at the global, Asian, or Chinese level. The report refers to three levels of premieres: global, Asian, and Chinese.

ECNS describes the number of such debuts as a record for the China International Import Expo. The source does not provide the names of the exhibits that are to be presented for the first time at the event.

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