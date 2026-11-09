Warsaw confirms Independence March on November 11 — RMF24

The Independence March will take place in Warsaw, Poland, on November 11. The procession will begin at 2:30 p.m. at the Roman Dmowski Roundabout, proceed along Jerusalem Avenue and across the Poniatowski Bridge, and end at the lawns near the National Stadium. RMF24 reports.

Route and program

The so-called Independence Stage will be set up on the lawns near the National Stadium. After the procession ends, participants will be able to attend concerts scheduled in the area near the stadium.

Before the march begins, from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., the Independence Town with entertainment for residents and guests of the Polish capital will operate on Central Avenue. The march is part of events marking Poland's National Independence Day, celebrated on November 11.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Security restrictions

Following the tragic events in Krakow, speculation emerged that the Independence March in Warsaw could be canceled. Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on social network X that no one plans to ban the event.

According to RMF24, on November 7, a 24-year-old man drove a car onto Krakow's Main Market Square and opened fire on passersby. The outlet reported six people killed and more than ten injured. The man died in hospital after being wounded during a shootout with police.

A number of security restrictions have been introduced in Warsaw. The voivode of the Masovian Voivodeship banned the carrying, transportation, and use of pyrotechnic products. According to a draft regulation by Poland's Ministry of the Interior and Administration, a ban on carrying or transporting any weapons, including unloaded ones, is also to be in force on November 11.

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