Singapore air pollution index reaches unhealthy level — Channel NewsAsia

In Singapore, air quality deteriorated to unhealthy levels in all five regions on the morning of October 24. As of 06:00, the 24-hour Pollutant Standards Index (PSI) ranged from 112 to 139, with the highest reading recorded in western Singapore, Channel NewsAsia reports.

Elevated fine particulate matter levels

Hourly PM2.5 concentrations were also elevated across Singapore, ranging from 72 in the east to 115 in the west. Singapore's National Environment Agency forecast that the PSI would remain between 90 and 140 throughout Saturday, ranging from moderate to unhealthy.

Air quality had begun to deteriorate gradually on Friday, when readings in the western and central regions were the first to enter the unhealthy range. The agency said haze from Sumatra was moving towards Singapore; it was also detected over Kalimantan. Prolonged dry conditions in Singapore contributed to the worsening situation.

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Forecast and advice for residents

Rain was forecast for Saturday in Singapore and nearby areas, but haze from Sumatra could continue reaching the country due to south-southeasterly or south-southwesterly winds. From Sunday, the situation may improve as winds shift to southwesterly or westerly, potentially reducing smoke transport.

According to a regional weather and haze assessment released on Friday, isolated hotspots were detected in southern Sumatra and Kalimantan, while moderate or dense transboundary haze was observed over Singapore and parts of neighbouring territories. The agency advised residents to consider the PSI forecast when planning outdoor activities and to check current hourly PM2.5 concentrations. Children, older people, pregnant women, and people with chronic heart or lung diseases were advised to avoid strenuous outdoor physical activity.

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