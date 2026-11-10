Equal Sport Project launched in the United Kingdom — BBC Sport

The Equal Sport Project initiative has been launched in the United Kingdom to strengthen gender equality in sport for women and girls and make the country a global leader in this area. The project has been supported by the Football Association of England, Team GB, England Netball and other major sports organisations, BBC Sport reports.

Five areas of work

The initiative has identified five areas in which leadership, investment and concrete action matter most for achieving equality between women and men in sport. These include equal access to sport for girls in schools, equal prominence, coverage and revenue for women’s sport, equal representation of employees in the sports industry, updated governance structures and access to sports facilities.

According to Sporting Insights research, fewer than 1% of women working in sport believe gender equality has already been achieved in the industry. More than half of women working in sport believe they are paid less for doing the same job as men.

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Commitments by organisations and the government

Aquatics GB and the Football Association of England have pledged to prioritise women’s leadership development programmes. Sport England and UK Sport will work with their funding partners to ensure governance structures are developed by women and men and designed for women and men.

Youth Sport Trust has committed to helping schools identify and overcome stereotypes, as well as engaging male allies to support gender equality in physical education lessons, school sport and physical activity. The project is also supported by the United Kingdom government. Sports Minister Stephanie Peacock said the authorities would work with the Equal Sport Project and encourage other organisations to join it.

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