In Sudan, large-scale power outages affected significant parts of the Al Jazira, Gedaref and White Nile states after drones attacked five power stations. According to an unnamed government official, the coordinated strike on October 26 was carried out by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), The Hindu reports, citing AFP.

Five power stations hit

The official said that drones attacked two power stations each in Al Jazira and Gedaref states, as well as one in White Nile state. All three states are controlled by the Sudanese army, which has been fighting the RSF since April 2023.

An AFP correspondent in Al Jazira state reported that there had been no electricity there since 2:00 a.m. local time. Babiker Yusef, a resident of Al Fao city in Gedaref state, told the agency that the outage in the city began at the same time. He feared that his son's insulin, which must be stored in a refrigerator, could spoil due to the prolonged lack of electricity.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Consequences for the population

The UN has repeatedly warned that regular attacks on power stations threaten the operation of medical and other basic services for millions of people. Following previous drone strikes on power stations and hydroelectric plants, electricity supplies in some areas were disrupted for several days.

A farmer from Al Junaid city in Al Jazira state told AFP that the power supply had begun to improve only three months ago after a previously damaged station was repaired. According to him, its operation gave hope that irrigation pumps could be restarted. In Gedaref, a grocery store owner said he risked losing his chicken stock because refrigerators had lost power.

According to UN estimates, drone strikes in Sudan killed more than 300 people and injured hundreds more during the first three weeks of October. According to AFP, the Sudanese currency has lost more than 25% of its value in recent weeks.

Read us on