In South Africa, 2.6 million voters have been approved for special voting in the municipal elections, which will take place on Monday and Tuesday. A total of 29,230,808 people registered to take part in the elections, TimesLIVE reports.

Voting at home and at polling stations

South Africa’s Independent Electoral Commission Chief Electoral Officer Sy Mamabolo announced the commission’s readiness during a briefing in Midrand. Special voting will be held in two formats: at the voter’s home and at a polling station.

Some 678,000 voters will cast their ballots at home. Women make up 74% of this group, while men account for 26%. The largest number of approved home votes was recorded in KwaZulu-Natal province — 143,000.

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Commission operations and ballots

Polling stations will operate from 08:00 to 17:00 on both days. Voters approved for home voting were urged to remain at their registered address until commission staff arrive. According to Mamabolo, staff will not return to the same address if they do not find the voter during the first visit.

The commission has deployed 127,000 staff members to organize the special voting. The IEC is also completing the distribution of approximately 28 million reprinted ballot papers, whose printing has already been completed.

Voters can check their polling station by sending their identity document number via SMS to 32810, calling 0800-11-8000, or using the IEC’s official digital platforms.

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