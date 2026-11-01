In the Lebanese town of Ain-Djrein in the Jbeil district, following the murder of Catholic priest Samir Daoua, calls were heard in the Christian community for authorities to take action regarding Syrians living in the country. The priest was killed in his own home after he had previously been reported missing, the Jerusalem Post reports.

Details of the murder

According to the publication, Daoua sustained more than 20 stab wounds. His personal belongings, including his wallet, car and clothing, were also stolen. A Syrian Muslim whom the priest had hired to help harvest olives is suspected of involvement in the crime. The report does not provide final conclusions regarding the motive for the murder.

Daoua’s family, in a statement cited by L’Orient Today, called the killing a “horrific crime.” Those close to the priest said that he had dedicated his life to serving others, lived modestly and loved people.

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Calls for action by authorities

Following the priest’s death, Lebanese media and social networks saw demands for stricter control over the presence of Syrian refugees and residents in Lebanon. A columnist for the Arabic-language newspaper An-Nahar said that crimes committed by Syrians should not be viewed as isolated incidents. At the same time, he stressed that it was unacceptable to hold the entire community responsible for the actions of individual people.

Elsharq News journalist Nancy Lakkis called for comprehensive deportation and strict enforcement of the law. Lebanese singer Elissa also said that accelerating the return of displaced Syrians to their country had become a necessity. Some social media users suggested a possible link between the crime and the Islamic State group, but the report contains no confirmation of this.

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