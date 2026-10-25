Thailand's Ministry of Transport intends to propose extending for another year the discounted fare of 40 baht per day for passengers on Bangkok's Red, Light Red and Purple lines. The current programme ends on 30 November.

The proposal must be approved by the government

Deputy government spokesperson Ploythalai Laksamisingchan said the ministry had agreed to keep the low-fare programme until the end of next year in order to reduce the financial burden on passengers. However, extending the fare requires Cabinet approval.

According to her, the matter is expected to be put before one of the government's weekly meetings, though no specific date for consideration was announced. This was reported by Bangkok Post.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

How the fare works

The programme allows passengers to make an unlimited number of trips during the day on the three lines for 40 baht. The Red and Light Red lines are operated by the State Railway of Thailand, while the Purple Line belongs to the Mass Rapid Transit Authority.

To participate in the programme, passengers may pay only with contactless Visa and Mastercard credit or debit cards, or with a Mangmoom card. The system refunds the difference between the standard travel cost and the discounted amount directly to the card.

Growth in passenger traffic

The discounted fare was launched on 1 December 2025 for 12 months. Since then, the number of passengers on these routes has increased significantly. As of the end of August, average daily ridership on the Red and Light Red lines had risen by 89% to 9,460 people. The Purple Line was used by an average of 27,653 passengers per day, up 135%.

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