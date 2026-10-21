In Pakistan’s Balakot tehsil, a black bear attacked Taj Mohammad, a resident of the Hangrai area, and seriously injured him. After the attack, the animal fled to its natural habitat — the nearby alpine forests.

Assistance for the victim

According to Malik Amir, the sub-divisional officer of the Balakot wildlife department, the bear descended from the forest into a populated area and attacked the man. The victim was taken to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital in Balakot, where he received medical assistance and a rabies vaccination, Dawn reports.

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Recommendations for residents

After the incident, wildlife department staff visited the area and advised residents not to go to agricultural fields near the Nadi forest. According to Amir, this forest is a natural habitat for black bears and common leopards.

The department representative also noted that black bears are attracted to corn crops and therefore often enter fields in search of food. According to him, the animals may attack and injure people when they encounter them. The department is already holding information meetings with local communities and taking measures for their safety.

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