A teacher in her 40s was stabbed to death on Saturday morning in the central Israeli city of Tira. Her partner was detained on suspicion of involvement in the killing and was later taken for medical treatment in moderate condition, the Jerusalem Post reports.

Woman found with no signs of life

Israel's Magen David Adom emergency medical service received a report about a victim in Tira at 8:45 a.m. Medics and paramedics found the woman unconscious, without a pulse or breathing, with signs of violence on her body. After an examination, they pronounced her dead at the scene.

Magen David Adom paramedic Said Matar said that the woman was lying unconscious and had injuries on her body.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Police establish the circumstances

According to a person close to the deceased, cited by Walla, the woman was injured when she tried to break up a fight between two brothers. The person claimed that during the conflict both men struck her, causing fatal injuries.

Police officers from the Tira station in the Central District have opened a murder investigation. Law enforcement officers are collecting evidence at the scene to establish the circumstances of the woman's death.

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