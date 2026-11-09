In Tokyo, Japan, police detained 39-year-old Hikaru Hamaguchi on suspicion of physically assaulting a female university student. According to The Japan Times, investigators also suspect him of a series of similar attacks on schoolgirls and female university students that same evening.

Attack in Jimbocho

According to the publication's sources, at around 9 p.m. on October 17, Hamaguchi allegedly struck a female university student aged between 20 and 29 on the left cheek. She was walking on a sidewalk in the Jimbocho area of Tokyo's Chiyoda ward.

After the alleged attack, the man fled by train, but was later detained at another station in Tokyo.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Seven victims

Police suspect Hamaguchi of attacking a total of seven high school girls and female university students in approximately 15 minutes. According to sources, he allegedly struck some victims in the stomach and kicked others while jumping as he passed them on the street.

The attacks were likely random, and police believe that all seven victims sustained minor injuries. The Metropolitan Police Department is checking whether there were other victims and establishing the suspect's motive. The incidents became known after reports from victims and witnesses.

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