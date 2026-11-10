SpaceX plans to conduct the 15th test flight of Starship on November 13 and, for the first time, attempt to catch both stages of the rocket system — the Super Heavy booster and the Ship upper stage. The launch still requires regulatory approval and depends on weather conditions. The 75-minute launch window is expected to open at 5:45 p.m. Eastern Time.

Attempt to catch Ship

As Engadget reports, the company has already returned and caught the Super Heavy booster three times using the launch tower's mechanical arms. SpaceX has not yet performed such an operation with the Ship upper stage, as it travels significantly higher and faster than the booster.

Super Heavy is planned to be caught a few minutes after launch. Ship is expected to be caught using the same tower about a day after liftoff. The company will do this only if it can deorbit the vehicle in one of the designated areas and conditions are optimal.

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A flight lasting more than 22 hours

During Flight 15, Ship is expected to complete about 14 orbits around Earth. The mission is expected to last more than 22 hours before the vehicle is deorbited. The main objectives of the flight also include deploying 26 Starlink V3 satellites.

During Starship's 14th test flight, it reached orbit for the first time, but the mission had to be shortened: Ship spent about two hours there instead of the planned ten. The successful return of both stages would be a step toward full reusability of the Starship system.

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