At least 153 people were killed in a drone strike on the Amiet market in the disputed Abyei region between Sudan and South Sudan. The strike also caused a fire at a nearby fuel depot, which was still burning as of Tuesday, France 24 reports.

The death toll continued to rise

Johanna Akol Ngor, the acting information minister of the Abyei administration, said the strike hit the market north of Abyei town at around 11:00 on Monday. According to him, the number of victims continued to rise as the fire burned. The fuel depot supplied fuel to local businesses.

Ngor blamed the Sudanese military for the attack. At the same time, the motive for the strike has not yet been established, and the Associated Press was unable to independently confirm who carried out the attack. The Sudanese military did not respond to a request for comment.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The injured were taken to hospital

Doctors Without Borders said that more than 20 injured people, including people in critical condition and patients with burns, were taken to Amiet Bek Hospital. The organization’s medical teams are working alongside staff from South Sudan’s Ministry of Health.

South Sudan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs also accused the Sudanese military, saying that the attack struck several locations at the market. The ministry summoned Sudan’s ambassador to express its protest, called for refraining from actions that threaten civilians and their property, and urged that issues concerning Abyei be resolved through diplomatic channels.

The Amiet market is a trading hub for the Ngok Dinka and Misseriya communities. The status of the oil-rich Abyei region remained unresolved after the 2005 peace agreement and South Sudan’s declaration of independence in 2011.

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