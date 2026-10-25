In Gaza City, Palestine, three people were killed and eight others injured as a result of an Israeli strike on the Islamic University. Al-Shifa Hospital said it received the bodies of three victims and treated those injured after a drone strike.

Two sources at the Islamic University said those killed were administrative staff, while students were among the injured. Gaza’s Ministry of Education said students were attending classes at the time of the strike. As Dawn reports, the Israeli military said in response to an inquiry that it was looking into the reports.

Education Ministry statement

Gaza’s Ministry of Education condemned the strike and said the international community’s silence over attacks on students and universities encourages the continuation of such actions. The ministry also claims that 95% of academic institution buildings have been damaged as a result of the war, while 10 students and education workers have been killed over the past six days.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Other deaths in the Gaza Strip

Gaza Civil Defence spokesperson Mahmoud Bassal reported four more deaths in other areas of the strip on the same day. Two people were killed in an airstrike in southern Khan Younis, one person in central Deir el-Balah, and another in the north of the Gaza Strip.

According to the territory’s health authorities, at least 1,500 Palestinians have been killed in the Gaza Strip by Israeli strikes since the ceasefire, which has been in force for more than a year, began. Israel says four of its soldiers have been killed. Palestinian authorities report that more than 74,000 people have been killed since the start of the Israeli offensive in Gaza.

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