The Polish government will present specific decisions on rising gas prices in about 10 days. Finance and Economy Minister Andrzej Domański said this on TVN24.

Joint proposal by ministries

As RMF24 reports, the finance, energy and state assets ministries are jointly working on the proposal. Domański did not disclose details of the planned measures.

The minister linked the increase in gas prices to international tensions related to the conflict in the Middle East. According to him, the government seeks to limit the consequences of this situation for households. Domański did not specify which mechanisms the authorities plan to use to achieve this.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Assessment of the budget deficit

Domański also said that Poland's general government deficit will amount to around 6.7% this year. In his assessment, the figure will be somewhat lower than previously expected, primarily thanks to strong revenue from value-added tax and corporate income tax.

The head of the ministry acknowledged that the deficit remains high, but added that the government intends to reduce it gradually.

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