Explosion heard in Aden, Houthis claim strike on camp — Al Jazeera

A powerful explosion was heard in the city of Aden in southern Yemen on Wednesday. As Al Jazeera reports, it was heard by a channel journalist and a police representative, while rising smoke was visible near the airport.

Smoke near the airport

A police representative said that smoke was rising near Aden Airport. According to the channel, the city is under the control of Yemen's internationally recognized government. Al Jazeera correspondent Maha Ali, who works in Taiz, said that the Houthis attacked Aden Airport with a ballistic missile.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Houthi statement

Houthi spokesperson Yahya Saree said that the target of the ballistic missile was the operations center of the Saudi Arabia-led coalition at the Badr camp in Aden. He claimed that the strike was accurate and direct.

The channel's report presents these claims separately: Maha Ali spoke about the airport, while the Houthi spokesperson spoke about the operations center at Badr camp.

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