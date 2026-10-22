In Lahore, Pakistan, Shahrez Khan, the son of Aleema Khan — the sister of PTI founder Imran Khan — filed a petition with the Lahore High Court demanding the release of his mother and two aunts: Noreen Niazi and Uzma Khan. The petition states that the women are still being held in Kot Lakhpat Jail, although their detention period has expired.

Detention period ended on October 19

As Dawn reports, all three sisters of Imran Khan were detained in September under the Punjab Maintenance of Public Order Ordinance 1960. Their 30-day detention took place amid PTI's preparations for a planned protest march to Islamabad.

According to the petition, the detention orders were issued on September 20, and their validity ended on October 19. Despite appeals, the prison administration did not release the women, the petitioner claims. The respondents named in the case are the Punjab home secretary, the inspector general of police, the Lahore police chief and the superintendent of Kot Lakhpat Jail.

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Arguments of the petition

The petition states that Imran Khan's sisters are not wanted in connection with any case. It also expresses concern that, if they are not released, the women may be implicated in fabricated criminal cases.

The petitioner also indicated that the sisters' detention is linked to their attempts to secure their brother's release. He asks the court to declare the detention orders invalid, suspend their effect, and order the prison administration to produce the women before the court and release them. The hearing was scheduled for Thursday and will be heard by Justice Abher Gul Khan.

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