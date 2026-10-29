Unidentified gunmen shot dead two employees of Syria’s Ministry of Defense in the city of Al-Fu'ah in the northeastern countryside of Syria’s Idlib province. Syria’s state-run Arab News Agency SANA reported this on October 28, Anadolu Agency reported.

Shooting in Al-Fu'ah

SANA reported the deaths of two Defense Ministry employees as a result of the shooting but did not disclose their identities. The state agency also did not provide details of the attack or identify those involved.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Other attacks in eastern Syria

Earlier in October, Syria’s Ministry of Defense also reported the deaths of military personnel in separate attacks by unidentified individuals in the east of the country.

On October 19, a serviceman was killed in an attack in Al-Baghouz, in the eastern countryside of Deir ez-Zor province. Another serviceman died from wounds sustained during a shooting in the city of Bukrus on the evening of October 6. The Defense Ministry reported his death on October 10.

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