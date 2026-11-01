In Thailand, police are preparing to summon People’s Party list MP Rukchanok Srinork and the operator of the Facebook page Godd Dam in a defamation case. The case is linked to an allegedly forged receipt for a bank transfer of 7 million baht, which purportedly named Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul as the recipient of the funds.

The complaint was filed by the prime minister

As reported by Bangkok Post, Anutin Charnvirakul filed a complaint after the receipt was published on the Godd Dam page. Rukchanok Srinork later shared the post.

Thonglor police station chief Rattathon Ekhtitikulpat said investigators are awaiting testimony from one more witness for the complainant before sending summonses. Questioning is scheduled for next week; afterward, according to the official, investigators will have sufficient evidence for further action.

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Srinork and the 26-year-old page operator, Chairat Rekhawatthana, have been preliminarily charged with defamation over the publication. Chairat is in custody in another case, so he is to be formally notified of this charge in prison.

Kasikornbank said the receipt was forged

Separately, Kasikornbank contacted police over the alleged forgery of a receipt bearing the bank’s name and The Wisdom logo. The bank filed a complaint on October 26 with Bang Sue police station after its customer complaint handling center examined the document.

The receipt purportedly confirmed a transfer of 7 million baht on October 31, 2023, at 15:03. The bank said the document was not generated through its system, denied any involvement in it, and warned of the risk of misleading the public, damaging its reputation, and possible use for fraud.

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