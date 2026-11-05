Jeffrey Weisheit executed in Indiana — The Guardian

Fifty-year-old Jeffrey Weisheit was executed in the US state of Indiana. He was pronounced dead at 00:45 at the state prison in Michigan City, Indiana Department of Correction spokesperson Noelle Russell said. According to her, he did not make a final statement, The Guardian reports.

Weisheit's case

Weisheit admitted that in 2010 he killed his girlfriend's two children during a house fire near Evansville. He asked Indiana Governor Mike Brown to commute his death sentence to life imprisonment, but the governor denied the clemency petition.

Weisheit's lawyers also unsuccessfully asked for him to undergo brain scans because of head injuries and mental health problems. The defense's final objection concerned the drugs for the lethal injection, purchased from a pharmacy that was due to face a disciplinary hearing before the Indiana Board of Pharmacy the following week.

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Planned executions in Florida and Alabama

On the same day, one more execution by lethal injection was planned in both Florida and Alabama. In Florida, 64-year-old Jesse Guardado was due to be executed after being convicted of fatally stabbing a 75-year-old woman in her home in Walton County in 2004. After the attack, he took her jewelry box, $80 and other valuables to buy drugs. The court rejected his appeal.

In Alabama, 54-year-old Michael Taylor was due to be executed. In 1991, when he was 19, he beat two people aged 83 and 79 to death with a metal bar during a robbery of their home in Gadsden. A judge found execution by nitrogen unconstitutional, so the state decided to use lethal injection. Taylor's lawyers objected to the change in method because he had chosen execution by nitrogen several years earlier.

Number of executions in the United States

If the execution in Florida had been carried out, it would have been the 19th in the state since the beginning of the year and would have matched the 2025 record. At that point, Florida had already carried out more than half of the 32 executions conducted in the United States since the start of the year. The death penalty in the country came under increased scrutiny after the botched execution of Christie Pike in Tennessee in September: she survived two large doses of pentobarbital. At the same time, courts rejected attempts to halt other executions.

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