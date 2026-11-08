In India, a small but growing number of companies offer elderly people the services of young companions who accompany them in everyday matters, stay nearby during hospital visits, go to temples, play cards or simply talk with them. This was reported by Al Jazeera.

In the city of Gurugram on the outskirts of New Delhi, 26-year-old Rony Raju works as a companion for the Budhiraja couple. Both daughters of the elderly couple live in the United States. Raju, who holds a master's degree in social work, has been caring for the couple for several months and helped monitor doctors and medication during the husband's hospitalization.

Services for wealthy families

Some companies call their employees “children for rent” or “grandchildren for rent.” Clients can order accompaniment to a temple, a card game, a visit to a park or someone’s presence during a doctor’s appointment. Before starting work, companions undergo a police background check and may initially visit clients together with more experienced employees.

Gaurav Mittal, head of one company in Gurugram, said his service costs 450 rupees per hour when 10 hours per month are booked, or 400 rupees per hour for 25 hours. Unused hours are carried over to the next month. According to an estimate by the Indian government, the eldercare industry is worth about $7 billion.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Population ageing and loneliness

According to a 2023 report by the United Nations Population Fund and the International Institute for Population Sciences, people over the age of 60 accounted for 10.5% of India's population in 2022. By 2050, their share could rise to 21%, while the number of elderly people who will need specialized care will reach about 347 million.

A national ageing survey in India conducted in 2022 among more than 72,000 people recorded moderate loneliness in 20.5% of middle-aged and older people, and severe loneliness in 13.3%. Among people over 60 who live alone, 37% of respondents reported loneliness.

Founders of such services note that relatives of elderly clients are often concerned about medical emergencies and household errands, while older people themselves often need someone to talk to. At the same time, company representatives emphasize that companions should provide support but not replace doctors or mental health professionals.

Read us on