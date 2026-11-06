Israel issues flood and dangerous sea warnings — Jerusalem Post

The Israel Meteorological Service has issued warnings for parts of the country over flooding, flash floods, thunderstorms and dangerous swimming conditions in the Mediterranean Sea. Some of the warnings will remain in effect until 22:00 on Saturday, the Jerusalem Post reports.

Risk of flooding and thunderstorms

An orange warning due to possible flooding is in effect in the Carmel area, along the northern, central and southern coast, as well as in the Judean foothills. A separate yellow warning for flash floods was issued for the northern part of the Judean Desert and the Dead Sea area.

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A yellow-level warning for thunderstorms covers northern and central Israel, the Mediterranean Sea waters and the northern Negev. This warning is also in effect until 22:00 on Saturday.

Dangerous conditions at sea

An orange warning for dangerous swimming conditions has been introduced for the Mediterranean Sea. It is in effect from 22:00 on Friday until 22:00 on Saturday. Significant wave heights are expected to range from 1.2 to 1.9 meters, with waves potentially increasing further.

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