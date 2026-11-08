17 injured in bus and minibus crash in Israel — Jerusalem Post

On Sunday morning, a bus and a minibus collided on the southbound side of the Ayalon Highway near the Halakha interchange in Israel. Seventeen people were injured in the crash, The Jerusalem Post reports, citing Israeli police.

Condition of the injured

According to medical services, the injured were evacuated from the crash site to receive assistance. Magen David Adom emergency medical service workers reported that the minibus driver was trapped inside the vehicle, had a reduced level of consciousness, and sustained head and limb injuries.

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During the rescue operation, medics provided the driver with assistance, including administering medication and stopping the bleeding. According to their information, a 17-year-old girl sustained limb injuries, and her condition was assessed as moderate. Other passengers suffered minor injuries.

Work of emergency services

Traffic police officers from the Tel Aviv District are working at the crash site. Traffic accident investigators are also heading there. Some of the injured are being taken to Wolfson Hospital, the Sheba Medical Center in Tel HaShomer, and Ichilov Hospital.

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