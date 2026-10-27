Israeli military disperses protest in Hebron — Jerusalem Post

In Hebron, in the West Bank, Israeli military personnel used a stun grenade to disperse Palestinians protesting against a military operation and planned demolitions in the area. The action took place on the day of elections in Israel, Jerusalem Post reports.

Protest and military operation

Men, women and children took part in the protest. One elderly participant held a sign against collective punishment, blockades and the displacement of people. The military said it used the grenade in order to continue the operation.

The operation is being carried out in areas near a checkpoint where Palestinian armed attackers shot dead two Israeli soldiers last Friday. The Israeli army said on Sunday that its units would carry out demolitions in the area. At the same time, according to the army, no weapons were found during house searches.

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UN data and movement restrictions

On Monday, the UN said that more than 3,000 Palestinians had been forced to leave their homes because of the military operation. UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk called collective punishment a grave violation of international law and said that threats to empty and demolish entire areas raised concerns about ethnic cleansing.

After the attack on the checkpoint, Israel blocked entrances to most Palestinian cities and towns in the West Bank, significantly restricting the population's movement. Displaced resident Noura Nasser said that the blockades made it difficult for her to receive medical care.

Some Palestinian officials accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of increasing pressure in the West Bank at the same time as the elections in order to mobilize right-wing supporters. The Israeli government calls the operation a response to the killing of the soldiers.

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