BRICS Forum Calls for Two-State Solution — The Hindu

The BRICS Parliamentary Forum in New Delhi, India, adopted a joint declaration expressing deep concern over escalating tensions and hostilities in the Middle East. The document also reaffirms the need to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict on the basis of a two-state solution.

Joint declaration of the forum

Participants in the 12th BRICS Parliamentary Forum stated the Palestinian people's right to self-determination, freedom and an independent sovereign state. The declaration was released following two days of discussions chaired by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

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Parliamentary leaders of BRICS countries also condemned unilateral coercive measures and unilateral economic sanctions imposed in the region. The declaration described them as contrary to international law.

Forum in New Delhi

The forum concluded on October 27 in New Delhi. On its sidelines, Om Birla spoke with David McAllister, Chair of the European Parliament's Committee on Foreign Affairs. The Hindu reports on the contents of the declaration.

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