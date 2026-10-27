Women beat suspect in theft of 59 phones in Karachi — Dawn

In Karachi, Pakistan, women beat a suspect in the theft of mobile phones during his appearance in court. The man is suspected of luring 59 women to a farmhouse in the Gadap area under the pretext of job interviews and taking their phones, Dawn reports.

Court decision

The suspect was detained on Monday and brought before a judicial magistrate in the Malir district the following day. An investigator told the court that mobile phones had been recovered from the man during his detention, but law enforcement still needed to find other devices. According to the investigation, the suspect’s alleged accomplices are in hiding.

The court granted the police’s request and gave law enforcement one day of physical remand of the suspect to conduct investigative actions.

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What is known about the case

Several victims came to the courthouse. In a video viewed by Dawn, the women asked police to show them the detained man’s face, after which they surrounded him, beat him with slippers and slapped him. When the man tried to move away, the group pursued him until police led him into the building.

Malir Senior Superintendent of Police Abdul Khaliq Pirzada had earlier stated that 40 phones were recovered from the suspect. According to him, the man was detained after authorities received information as he was going to sell the devices, allegedly to destroy evidence. Police believe that another 19 phones may be with another suspect who is in hiding.

According to police, the main suspect, with the help of a woman, created a WhatsApp group and posted job vacancy advertisements. He then allegedly rented a bus that took the women to the farmhouse. Based on a complaint by one of the victims, police registered a case under provisions of Pakistan’s Penal Code on theft, fraud and joint commission of an offence.

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