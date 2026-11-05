A bench of the Lahore High Court in Pakistan’s Rawalpindi has dismissed more than 100 appeals by Pakistan Ordnance Factories (POF) concerning the payment of enhanced compensation and interest to landowners. Their plots were acquired for the establishment of a new factory site in Wah Cantonment, Dawn reports.

Court ruling

The case was heard by a bench of judges Tariq Mahmood Bajwa and Ahsan Raza. The court dismissed an appeal concerning the implementation of decision No. 05 of 2025, as well as related appeals arising from the same land acquisition proceedings.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

History of the land acquisition

The dispute concerns the acquisition of 29,199 kanals and 18 marlas of land in Burhan, Jallo and Islam Garh, in Hasan Abdal tehsil of Attock district. A notification of acquisition under the Land Acquisition Act of 1894 was published on July 1, 1990, while the final compensation award was issued on August 18, 1992.

Of the acquired land, 548 kanals in Burhan belonged to the respondents, who challenged the amount of compensation determined by the land acquisition authority. The Supreme Court dismissed this challenge on December 21, 2019, and also rejected a review petition on July 18, 2023.

Read us on