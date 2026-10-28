US Vice President J.D. Vance sent a letter to Mohsen Rezaee, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council. RMF24 reports this, citing The Wall Street Journal. According to the newspaper, the initiative was carried out on the instructions of US President Donald Trump to determine whether Washington and Tehran could return to negotiations.

Letter for Mohsen Rezaee

As the WSJ writes, Vance’s message was delivered to Mohsen Rezaee, whom the publication describes as the head of Iran’s security services and a former commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. The newspaper’s sources said the vice president’s actions were carried out on Trump’s instructions.

According to the WSJ, the US administration seeks to determine whether the sides have enough common ground for Trump to abandon an order for a short but intensive attack on Iran in the coming weeks. Some US officials believe that contacts with hardline representatives in Tehran could yield a better diplomatic result.

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Without specific terms

The WSJ notes that neither Vance’s letter nor contacts between US and Iranian representatives contained specific terms of a peace agreement. According to an informed source cited by the publication, they concerned possible frameworks for future negotiations.

Last week, Rezaee stated that Iran would not talk to Washington until Tehran’s key conditions were met. Meanwhile, Reuters reported that Qatari mediators had conveyed to Iran a new draft agreement to end the war with the United States and Israel. A senior Iranian official said that some of the proposed solutions were unacceptable to Tehran.

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