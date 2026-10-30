The African Transformation Movement (ATM) party will not support a coalition government in Johannesburg, South Africa, without a written agreement on the principles of governing the city and mechanisms for holding politicians accountable. This was stated by ATM’s mayoral candidate Vuyo Zungula, TimesLIVE reports.

According to Zungula, the party is ready for negotiations after the local elections on November 4, but will not agree to political promises without a clear plan to solve the city’s problems. ATM has not yet decided whether it is ready to support a coalition led by the African National Congress or the Democratic Alliance.

A five-year programme for the city

Zungula said that the coalition agreement must include an action programme for the entire five-year term of the future administration. ATM’s conditions include improving the city’s financial management, strengthening institutional capacity, addressing non-compliance among spaza shops, and combating building hijackings.

The party also insists on prioritising the restoration of basic municipal services: stable water and electricity supply, functioning street lighting, road maintenance, and improved safety. Zungula believes residents are prepared to wait for more complex problems to be resolved if the authorities demonstrate that they are fulfilling their core commitments.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Experience of participation in coalitions

The ATM candidate explained the demand for written agreements by referring to the party’s experience in coalition administrations. Previously, an ATM representative was a member of Johannesburg’s mayoral committee for about 16 months, after which he was recalled for political reasons, Zungula claims.

In the city of Mogale, ATM also had representation in an administration led by the Democratic Alliance: party councillor Danny Molefe Tupane received the housing and rural development portfolio in 2021, and in April 2023 became mayor of the municipality after the removal of Democratic Alliance mayor Tyrone Gray.

In the 2021 local elections, ATM received about 0.62% of the vote nationwide. The party will determine its final position on a coalition in Johannesburg after the elections, when the balance of power in the city council becomes clear.

Read us on