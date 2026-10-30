Nepal is preparing a temporary road connection to the Rasuwagadhi border point on the border with China, which has remained cut off since flooding on August 26. Water washed away bridges, while key infrastructure has not yet been restored. Neither the Department of Customs nor the Department of Roads has named an exact timeframe for resuming the crossing's operations, Kathmandu Post reports.

Temporary connection

The Department of Roads is preparing the foundation for a Bailey bridge across the Bhotekoshi River in Syabrubesi. The agency's director general, Vijay Jaisi, said the bridge was expected to be installed before Tihar, the Hindu festival that falls in early November. After that, four more Bailey bridges are to be assembled between Syabrubesi and Rasuwagadhi.

Authorities named opening a temporary road to the border as the priority task in order to facilitate the movement of people and vehicles. The construction of a permanent road will be considered after additional studies. The Department of Roads has sought approval from the Ministry of Finance to conduct a feasibility study.

An important trade route

Rasuwagadhi, located about 152 kilometers north of Kathmandu, is one of the key trade routes between Nepal and China. According to customs data, electric vehicles account for 60% of imports through this crossing. Electrical equipment, clothing, footwear, agricultural goods, telecommunications equipment, machinery for hydropower projects, cars, and industrial equipment are also imported through it.

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The route has already sustained damage several times. During flooding on July 8, 2025, the Miteri Bridge on the border Lhende River was washed away, and the customs yard in Timure was also destroyed. The crossing resumed operations on January 1, 2026, after nearly six months of closure, but it is currently not operating again.

An expressway is under consideration

Nepalese authorities are also considering a long-term alternative to permanently restoring roads damaged by floods: an expressway between Kathmandu and Kerung. It could potentially replace the proposed cross-border railway project. According to officials, the road may include tunnels, bridges, and viaducts, but its cost, elevation, and construction timeline will be determined only after a detailed study.

The issue of the location of customs and immigration services also remains unresolved. A Chinese technical team of eight specialists is assessing the extent of the damage in the Rasuwagadhi area and is to examine possible options for restoring the road.

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