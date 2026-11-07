In Pakistan, the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) party held protest actions in the provinces of Sindh and Balochistan, alleging a coordinated campaign to discredit its leader, Maulana Fazlur Rehman. As Dawn reports, demonstrations in Balochistan took place, among other locations, in Quetta, Khuzdar, Awaran, Musakhel, Harnai, Lasbela, Chaman, Pishin, Kalat and Mastung.

Party officials, JUI-F supporters, religious figures, and representatives of political and public circles took part in the protests. Speakers called the alleged drone filming of Rehman's private residence and the distribution of the recorded video on social media unacceptable. They demanded an immediate, transparent and impartial investigation and the identification of those involved in the alleged filming.

Claims of pressure on party members

The JUI-F leadership in Sindh also expressed concern over the alleged drone filming of the residence of the party's secretary-general, Maulana Rashid Mahmood Soomro. Meeting participants mentioned notices issued by the National Accountability Bureau and the Federal Investigation Agency to Mufti Asad Mahmood, Kamran Murtaza and other figures, as well as the sealing of shops in various cities.

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Meeting participants described these steps as political revenge and stated that the party would continue its constitutional, legal and democratic struggle. JUI-F also announced its intention to hold non-violent protests on motorways and major roads.

Demand for transparency for investors

Speaking at an event of the Jamiat Talaba Islam organization in Islamabad, Rehman called for agreements with foreign investors, primarily concerning Pakistan's mineral resources, to be made transparent. He said JUI-F did not object to investments by China, the United States or multinational companies, but the terms of contracts and profit shares for Pakistan, investors and local communities must be disclosed.

Rehman also claimed that the government was using security measures in tribal areas to facilitate illegal trade routes. He questioned the imposition of restrictions for two days a week in parts of these areas, while during the remaining five days, according to him, they were allegedly not considered dangerous because of terrorism.

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