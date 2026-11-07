The Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) has called for a transparent audit of government departments and non-governmental organizations that implement programs to combat infectious and preventable diseases. Dawn reports that the association cited deteriorating epidemiological indicators in the country.

Demand for an independent review

The PMA said that Pakistan is significantly lagging behind global health targets despite billions of rupees received over decades through international grants, donor funding, and the state budget.

The association welcomed the Economic Affairs Division's decision to conduct a special audit of trusts managing HIV programs with support from the Global Fund. At the same time, the PMA called for a large-scale and transparent forensic audit of all government departments, relevant programs, and NGOs working in the areas of polio, tuberculosis, HIV/AIDS, and hepatitis control.

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The association's position

PMA representative Dr. Abdul Ghafoor Shoro said that substantial sums are allocated annually to eradicate diseases, but public health infrastructure remains neglected and healthcare workers are overburdened.

According to him, chronic institutional inaction, a lack of transparency, insufficient work on the ground, and administrative abuse have made such vertical programs ineffective. On behalf of the association, Shoro demanded urgent independent financial and forensic audits of federal and provincial programs and NGOs under the supervision of reputable non-partisan financial oversight bodies.

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