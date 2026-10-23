In the city of Meru, Kenya, truck driver Matthew Kaugiria steered a vehicle carrying dry grass that had caught fire away from the residential areas of Kwa-Nthambi and Majengo, then drove into the Katita River. He suffered burns to his face and right hand during the incident, Nation Kenya reports.

The fire broke out because of power lines

The truck was carrying dry grass stacked high and struck low-hanging power lines above the road. This caused a short circuit, after which the cargo caught fire.

Kaugiria, who has 17 years of experience as a driver, learned about the fire when passers-by began pointing at the truck and motorcycle taxi drivers honked at him. He decided not to stop on the busy road and to look for a route that would allow him to take the burning cargo away from residential development.

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Local residents familiar with the area helped the driver turn the truck around and directed it to the river, located about 500 metres away. Videos from the scene showed burning parts of the cargo falling from the vehicle onto the road.

The fire was extinguished near the river

Kaugiria drove the truck down to the Katita River and into the water. Local residents came with buckets and pails and helped extinguish the fire.

The driver was taken to hospital, where his burned hand was bandaged. According to him, burning grass entered through the cab window and burned his face and hand. The truck was later pulled from the river; the publication notes that it sustained minor damage. Charred piles of grass remained on the streets of the area, while trees along the truck's route were scorched.

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