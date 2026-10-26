In Australia, Victoria’s Liberals have promised to ban the phrase “globalise the intifada” if they win the Victorian state election in November. Opposition leader Jess Wilson said her party plans to expand provisions on incitement to violence to include this wording.

Opposition’s position

As ABC News Australia reports, Wilson considers the phrase to be incitement to violence against the Jewish community. According to her, it is chanted by participants in pro-Palestinian protests in Melbourne.

Wilson told 774 ABC Melbourne radio that, if elected, her party would amend legislation to reduce tensions. She also said that because of the protests, families and members of the Jewish community do not want to travel to Melbourne’s central business district on weekends.

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Context in Queensland

The meaning of the expression “globalise the intifada” is disputed. The Arabic word “intifada” means “shaking off” and has been used to refer to two periods of violent Palestinian protests against Israel. Many members of the Jewish community consider the use of this term an expression of hatred and a call for violence.

Earlier this year, Queensland’s Liberal government passed a law banning the expressions “globalise the intifada” and “from the river to the sea,” deeming them antisemitic. A group of pro-Palestinian protesters challenged the law in the High Court after more than 20 people were charged under Queensland’s provisions.

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