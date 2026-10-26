In South Africa, the law firm Motalane Attorneys has approached the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria seeking the provisional sequestration of the estate of former Road Accident Fund (RAF) CEO Collins Letsoalo. The firm claims that he owes it R1,059,736.11 for legal services and related expenses, TimesLIVE reports.

Claimed debt for legal services

In the founding affidavit filed on October 16, attorney Emmanuel Moyalefa Motalane stated that Letsoalo hired the firm in May 2025 for legal representation in a matter related to the RAF. According to the attorney, the parties agreed on a rate of R3,000 per hour, as well as reimbursement of the firm’s expenses.

Motalane Attorneys says it provided services on Letsoalo’s instructions from May to December 2025, with invoices payable upon issue. By the end of December, the amount allegedly exceeded R1 million. According to Motalane, repeated demands for payment sent from January to October 2026 yielded no result.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Letsoalo’s message in the case documents

The firm describes as key evidence in the application a message that Letsoalo allegedly sent on October 4. In it, he allegedly said that he had no money and had to make arrangements for the payment of tuition fees and other expenses. Motalane interprets this message as an acknowledgment of the debt and evidence of the respondent’s financial difficulties.

On October 6, the firm sent Letsoalo a demand to pay the debt within five days. The application states that, at the time it was prepared, he had not settled the amount, provided security, or proposed a payment schedule. The firm asks the court to issue an order requiring Letsoalo and other interested parties to explain why his estate should not be placed under final sequestration. Letsoalo himself did not respond to the publication’s questions.

Read us on