A magnitude 5.2 earthquake occurred late Sunday evening in parts of Afghanistan and Pakistan. Tremors were felt, in particular, in Afghanistan’s capital Kabul, Nangarhar province, and several neighboring Afghan provinces.

Tremors in Afghanistan

Anadolu Agency reported the earthquake, citing Afghan television channel TOLOnews. According to the channel, no reports of casualties or damage were received in Afghanistan immediately after the tremors.

The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre recorded the earthquake’s magnitude at 5.2. The report provides no other parameters of the tremors.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Regions of Pakistan

In Pakistan, tremors were felt in parts of the northwestern province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Geo News reported. Ground shaking was also felt in the northern region of Gilgit-Baltistan.

The report provides no information about the possible consequences of the earthquake in Pakistan.

Read us on