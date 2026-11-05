Earth temporarily captures mini-moon 2026 QQ8 — Space.com

Earth has temporarily captured through gravity the space object 2026 QQ8, which is called a mini-moon or a temporary satellite of the planet. According to Space.com, the object came under the influence of Earth's gravity in April 2026 and was first observed in August. The International Astronomical Union's Minor Planet Center announced the discovery on October 29.

Temporary capture

2026 QQ8 will remain under Earth's gravitational influence until the end of December, after which it is expected to move away from the planet in January 2027. Scientists reconstructed the object's trajectory and determined that it orbits the Sun in 359 days, or approximately 0.98 Earth years.

The object approaches Earth about once every ten years. This time, it came close enough for Earth's gravity to temporarily capture it.

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Distance and size

2026 QQ8 will make its closest approach to Earth at a distance of about 568,000 kilometers. This is approximately 177,000 kilometers farther than the average distance between Earth and the Moon.

The object's size is estimated at about two meters in diameter. If it entered Earth's atmosphere, it would likely be completely destroyed before reaching the surface. Modeling cited by the publication estimates the average size of Earth's temporary satellites at 75 centimeters and the average duration of their stay near the planet at about nine months.

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