Pakistan plans to begin direct flights between Peshawar and Lahore on November 9, 2026. This was announced by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi, The Express Tribune reports.

Less than an hour of travel

According to Kundi, the flight between Peshawar and Lahore will take from 50 minutes to one hour. The new route is intended to improve transport connections for the province's residents, particularly for those travelling to Lahore on business or for other purposes.

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Plans to expand routes

The governor also said that direct air service between Peshawar and Quetta has already been launched. At the same time, the province is working to open additional air routes to other areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Among the destinations that could be included in the transport network, Kundi named Dera Ismail Khan, Chitral and Parachinar. According to him, these initiatives are aimed at improving transport accessibility in the province and developing Peshawar as a modern city.

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