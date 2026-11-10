In Cyprus, the price of a standard pack of cigarettes could rise to €6–6.50 if the European Union approves a revision of the tobacco products taxation system. Currently, a pack of cigarettes on the island costs between €4 and €4.50, Cyprus Mail reports.

There is still no agreement in the EU

Cyprus Customs Department spokesperson Yorgos Constantinou said that EU finance ministers have not yet reached an agreement during discussions at the Ecofin level. Therefore, it is currently impossible to determine the final tax rates and retail prices.

In his assessment, a possible increase would not result in a pack costing €10 or €13. Cyprus insisted on limiting the scale of the potential rise, while any possible changes are envisaged to be introduced gradually in order to spread the financial burden on consumers over time.

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New products in focus of the revision

Constantinou noted that similar tax changes could also be considered for other tobacco and nicotine products. The current rules, he said, do not sufficiently cover nicotine pouches, heated tobacco products, and electronic cigarettes with vaping liquids.

Tobacco excise rates in Cyprus were last revised in 2011, and the country applies some of the lowest rates permitted in the EU. The reasons cited for the initiative include protecting public health, significant differences in taxation among member states, and the emergence of new types of products.

During Cyprus's presidency of the Council of the EU, all 27 member states agreed that transitional periods should apply if the new rules are adopted. No final agreement on tobacco taxation reform was reached.

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