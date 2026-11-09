Sweden midfielder Besfort Zeneli will not play against Poland in the UEFA Nations League match, which will take place on November 17 in the Polish city of Wrocław at Tarczyński Arena. Due to injury, the footballer will also miss the entire November national team training camp.

Injury at club level

Zeneli sustained the injury in his club Royal Union Saint-Gilloise’s Sunday match against Genk. The Swedish Football Association announced his absence from the national team’s upcoming matches, Interia Sport reports.

The midfielder will be unable to take part in Sweden’s matches against Bosnia and Herzegovina and Poland. According to the outlet, Zeneli has made 13 appearances for Sweden’s national team. Until 2023, he played for Kosovo’s youth national team.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Match in Wrocław

In this year’s Nations League campaign, Zeneli played in three of Sweden’s four matches. Poland and Sweden are in the same group in Division B of the tournament, and in their previous head-to-head meeting, the Swedes defeated the Poles 3:1.

Earlier this year, Sweden also beat Poland 3:2 in the playoff final for qualification for the World Cup. Before the match against Sweden, the Polish team is to play a return match against Romania.

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