Israel and the United States are negotiating a new multiyear agreement on military aid. Israel seeks to finalize the arrangement before the new US Congress is sworn in in January, Anadolu Agency reports, citing the Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth.

Agreement before the change in Congress

According to the publication, Tel Aviv wants to conclude the agreement before the new Congress begins work due to concerns that political obstacles could affect the continuation of aid. In the November 3 midterm elections, the Democratic Party won control of Congress from the Republican Party of US President Donald Trump.

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Yedioth Ahronoth also claims that US military aid to Israel will not end immediately, contrary to Trump’s previous statements. The current agreement expires in 2028.

Change in the support format

According to the newspaper, direct military aid may be cut by nearly half: instead of the usual 10-year mechanism, a five-year one will be introduced after the current agreement ends. After this period ends, direct US military support is expected to cease. At the same time, according to the publication, Washington plans to increase funding for the joint development of air defense and missile defense systems from the current $500 million per year to an amount that has not yet been disclosed.

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