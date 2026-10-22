The administration of President Donald Trump has asked a federal court to send back for review the permit for the construction and operation of the large New England Wind offshore wind farm off the coast of Massachusetts in the United States. The Department of the Interior seeks to review the project plan approved in 2024 under the administration of Joe Biden.

Motion to the court

On October 20, the U.S. Department of Justice filed a motion with the court to return the permit to the Department of the Interior so it could make a new decision. The document states that the plan was approved despite significant adverse impacts. As The Hindu reports, this is already the fourth offshore wind energy project whose permitting documents the Trump administration has sought to review in recent months.

Construction of New England Wind has not yet begun. The plan calls for the installation of up to 129 turbines with a total capacity of up to 2,600 MW. According to the report, the facility could supply electricity to more than 900,000 households annually. Developer Avangrid declined to comment.

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Senator and industry reaction

Democratic Senator from Rhode Island Sheldon Whitehouse said the administration's actions could derail a bipartisan legislative initiative to speed up permitting procedures for new energy and infrastructure projects. In September, the Senate reached a bipartisan agreement on the relevant bill, but it has not yet been put to a vote.

The Department of the Interior also wants to review the approval for Revolution Wind, a wind farm for Rhode Island and Connecticut whose construction has been completed, as well as for the Maryland Offshore Wind Project, where work has not yet begun. The National Ocean Industries Association expressed concern about the uncertainty created by the reconsideration of federal permits, including for facilities already under construction or operating.

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