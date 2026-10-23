Sonnen files for insolvency in Germany — Electrek

sonnen GmbH has filed for insolvency in Germany. As Electrek reports, citing Handelsblatt, the company confirmed the filing and informed about 400 employees in Wildpoldsried, Bavaria, on October 22.

Restructuring of the German business

The application was filed two months after Shell sold sonnen to investment group TIVEN. According to Handelsblatt, sonnen GmbH intends to continue servicing more than 150,000 existing customers who use its battery systems.

At the same time, the company is preparing a large-scale restructuring. Numerous subsidiaries are expected to cease operations or begin self-administered insolvency proceedings. After the changes, one production site is to remain, although the report does not specify where it is located.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

US sales are growing

sonnen's US division said its sales had doubled and production had tripled over the year. The company attributes this in part to expanded production in Stone Mountain, Georgia, and expects to deliver more than 180 megawatt-hours of residential energy storage systems in 2026.

In the United States, sonnen is developing virtual power plants that combine home batteries to support the energy grid. In Texas, the SOLRITE service covers more than 6,000 households, according to the company. TIVEN, which acquired sonnen's entire global business, including sonnen USA, said it intends to support the further growth of the US division.

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