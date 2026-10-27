US agency plans to weaken methane leak rules — The Verge

The US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) plans to weaken rules intended to limit methane leaks from oil and gas infrastructure. In particular, President Donald Trump’s administration intends to repeal requirements introduced under Joe Biden that, according to estimates, could have reduced methane emissions by 80% over 14 years, The Verge reports.

Weaker requirements for old wells

The EPA is expected to weaken standards for so-called low-production wells — old facilities with low fuel output that nevertheless cause disproportionately large methane leaks. According to ProPublica, such wells account for half of the US oil and gas industry’s methane emissions, although they provide only 6% of the country’s oil and gas production.

The agency may also end the Super Emitter Program, which informed oil and gas infrastructure operators about major methane emissions of 100 kilograms per hour or more. In early October, the EPA said it was preparing to present the relevant proposal in the coming days.

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EPA arguments and activists’ response

EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin said that weakening the requirements would save oil and gas companies $45 billion. According to him, the previous rules envisaged $18 billion in compliance costs. In a press release dated October 7, Zeldin said the proposal addresses concerns raised by US oil and gas producers and operators.

Methane is the main component of natural gas, forms smog, and over 20 years has up to 80 times greater warming potential than carbon dioxide. According to the data cited in the article, methane accounts for about 30% of the global warming that has already occurred. At the same time, it remains in the atmosphere for just over ten years, unlike carbon dioxide, which can remain there for hundreds or thousands of years.

Environmental activists and health advocates criticized the possible revision of the rules. Selera Hughes, a representative of Moms Clean Air Force, called the possible weakening of federal standards a blow to efforts to protect children’s health and the climate. The Biden-era rules, according to estimates, could have provided up to $98 billion in benefits by reducing climate risks and costs associated with air pollution, as well as enabling the recovery of natural gas worth up to $13 billion.

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