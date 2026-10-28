US President Donald Trump on Tuesday, October 27, announced a sweeping easing of rules that limit methane emissions by oil and gas producers. This was reported by The Hindu. The publication describes methane as a super-polluting greenhouse gas.

Rally in Texas

Trump made the announcement during a rally in support of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton. According to The Hindu, Paxton is engaged in a difficult fight for a seat in the US Senate in the midterm elections scheduled for November 3.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Energy prices

According to the publication, the US president is seeking ways to reduce energy costs ahead of the midterm elections. The Hindu links voter dissatisfaction over the sharp rise in oil prices to Trump’s war against Iran.

The source does not specify which particular requirements will be repealed or changed as a result of the announced easing. The article describes this decision as sweeping.

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