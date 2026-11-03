Saudi oil company Saudi Aramco increased its net profit by 34% year-on-year in the third quarter of 2026, to 135.94 billion Saudi riyals, or $36.25 billion. A year earlier, the figure stood at 101 billion riyals for the same period.

Third-quarter results

The financial results cover the three months through the end of September. The company released its report on Tuesday on the Saudi stock exchange Tadawul, where its shares are traded, The National reports.

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Aramco is the world's largest oil producer. The report notes that the company released its quarterly results amid disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz area and attacks on its energy facilities in Saudi Arabia.

Statement by the company’s chief executive

Aramco President and Chief Executive Officer Amin Nasser said that geopolitical uncertainty and attacks on key energy facilities in the third quarter of 2026 had exacerbated the global energy supply crisis. According to him, the flexibility of the company’s system and its supply network enabled it to continue reliable deliveries to customers during this period.

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