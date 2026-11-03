Bulgaria and South Korea confirmed their intention to cooperate on the project for the new Kozloduy nuclear power plant during a Joint Economic Committee meeting in Sofia. The sides also discussed expanding bilateral economic ties, Korea Herald reports.

Kozloduy NPP project

Participants in the talks noted that the successful implementation of the Kozloduy NPP project would become an important milestone in economic cooperation between the two countries. They pledged to work closely together to ensure the project moves forward.

South Korean construction company Hyundai Engineering & Construction is participating in the project to build two new reactors in a consortium with US energy company Westinghouse Electric.

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Talks in Sofia

The third meeting of the South Korea-Bulgaria Joint Economic Committee was held in Sofia on Monday. It was co-chaired by South Korea's Deputy Minister for Economic Affairs Park Jong-han and Bulgaria's Deputy Minister of Economy Krasimir Yakimov.

This was the committee's first meeting in seven years: the previous meeting was held in Seoul in September 2019, while the first took place in Sofia in September 2015. The sides discussed cooperation in trade and investment, defense, nuclear energy, transport, science and technology, as well as digital industries.

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