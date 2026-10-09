The government has unblocked funding for Kyiv's energy projects

On October 9, the government unblocked payments for certain projects under Kyiv’s Energy Resilience Plan.

These include backup heat supply, the construction of cogeneration plants, and ensuring an uninterrupted power supply to water utility facilities.

The Kyiv City State Administration noted that the suspension of payments had negatively impacted the pace of implementation of critically important infrastructure projects, which are scheduled to be completed by the end of the year. Some of the work was suspended during the active implementation phase, particularly during the transportation of equipment manufactured abroad and ordered in advance.

According to the plan for 2026, Kyiv is set to establish 1,600 MW of backup heat supply and 40 MW of backup power for water utility facilities. In total, this involves dozens of infrastructure facilities.

City officials emphasized that unblocking payments is a crucial step toward resuming work and ensuring the timely completion of projects necessary for the capital’s energy resilience.

Source: Kyiv City State Administration

On the morning of October 9, emergency power outages were implemented in certain regions of Ukraine due to a critical situation in the power grid caused by Russian shelling. The previously published power outage schedules for regions where emergency blackouts are in effect are temporarily suspended.

In Kyiv on October 9, Russian shelling caused power outages in several districts of the city. A significant number of consumers were left without power or with an unstable power supply.

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